Rick Zamperin: With no GM, Tiger-Cats coach Orlondo Steinauer should hold the hammer

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have unveiled their new front office and it doesn’t take long to realize that there is something, or someone missing.

The Ticats do not have a general manager. There’s no top dog, or cat in this case, among the list of names that make up Hamilton’s football personnel staff.

Drew Allemang and Shawn Burke have been appointed to Senior Directors of Personnel and Co-Managers of Football Operations.

Spencer Zimmerman has left his job as Assistant GM in Toronto to become the Cats’ Director of U.S. Scouting, and Jim Barker has left his gig as a CFL analyst on TV to become Hamilton’s new Football Operations Consultant.

Barker is basically taking over from former head coach, GM and VP of Football Operations Kent Austin, who has left his consultant’s role with Hamilton to reportedly become co-offensive coordinator with Liberty University of the NCAA.

Also gone from the Tiger-Cats’ lair is Eric Tillman, who spent the last six seasons with the club in various roles, most recently as general manager. Word is he wants to join the expansion Atlantic Schooners franchise.

A source within the Ticats organization says the final call on player moves will be “a collaborative effort.”

With experienced football minds like Barker and head coach Orlondo Steinauer, that collaborative approach sounds good.

But when push comes to shove and there are big roster decisions to make, it should lay at the feet of Steinauer, otherwise is it truly his team?