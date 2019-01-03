Warrant issued for 20-year-old Nanaimo man after gifts, stockings stolen Christmas Day

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 20-year-old Nanaimo man in connection with a brazen Christmas Day theft.

Police say gifts, and even stockings were stolen while a family slept in their nearby bedrooms.

Resident Joseph Lanz, his wife and two sons were asleep when he heard noises from downstairs. He got up and found his fridge door ajar, cupboards ransacked and the front door open.

Their wrapped gifts under the Christmas tree and stockings were all stolen from the home on Stonewater Drive as well as the keys to their truck.

READ MORE: Gifts stolen after thieves ransack Nanaimo home on Christmas Day

Nanaimo RCMP say an arrest warrant has now been issued for Justin Redmond Feusse. He is wanted on two counts of break and enter and theft. The first count stems from a January 2017 break and enter to a home located on White Road in Cedar, a small community southeast of Nanaimo. The second count is in connection with the Christmas Day theft on Stonewater Drive.

Among the stolen items are two iPhone 10s, Xbox games, clothing and gift cards. The thieves left behind a pair of men’s shoes and took Lanz’s loafers.

Investigators said they believe the suspects entered through an unlocked kitchen window and left through the front door.

There is no description of the second suspect.

Feusse is Caucasian, six feet one inch tall, weighing 135 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The investigation into this incident is continuing. Investigators are also looking at other unsolved break and enters throughout Nanaimo to see if there is any connection to this individual, Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP said in a release.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Justin Redmond Feusse, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at http://www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.