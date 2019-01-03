Montreal police search for witness after ‘suspicious’ death in Lachine

Montreal police are looking for someone they believe could be a witness to the death of a 35-year-old man in Lachine Tuesday.

Witnesses in the area told investigators they saw a white van stationed near where the incident happened, with its headlights on.

“The death is being treated as suspicious,” said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant as investigators surveyed the scene.

“There was some new information that was brought forward.”

Officers were called to the corner of Provost Street and 26th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. after receiving reports that there was a man lying unconscious on the ground.

They say they believe he fell on the icy street, but are no longer sure if it was an accident or not.

“He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” said Brabant, noting the man was not known to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 911, Info-Crime at 514-393-1133, go to their local police station, or send a message online.