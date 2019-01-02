Loved ones identify victim of fatal Nisku explosion

The family of a man killed in a workplace incident in Nisku last month has identified him.

Devron Chase, 40, died after an explosion at Ja-Co Welding and Consulting on Dec. 27. The Leduc man leaves behind a wife and three daughters.

Two other men were injured in the blast. There is no word yet on what caused the blast, which could be felt kilometres away from the business.

A statement sent to Global News by the Chase family said they are heartbroken and devastated by Devron’s death.

“Devron was a loving family man who worked incredibly hard and loved harder,” reads the statement.

“His life touched so many, and we are extremely proud of the man he was and the legacy he left behind. He will live on forever in our hearts, and we are incredibly grateful to have had him in our lives, even if it could not be for as long as we had hoped.”

According to his family, Devron would have turned 41 on Dec. 30.

Coraless Chase, Devron’s sister, said a trust fund called “In Trust for Chase family” has been set up at Servus Credit Union for the three daughters.

A fundraising page has also been set up on GoFundMe.

OHS said a stop-work order that had been put into place at Ja-Co Welding and Consulting has been lifted in the main building, allowing work to start up again in that location only. The remainder of the site is still under the control of OHS.