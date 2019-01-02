Ontario University Women’s hockey standings tight as Queen’s faces Guelph

The drive for playoff positioning in the Ontario University Women’s Hockey Association resumes on Saturday at the Kingston Memorial Centre.

The Queen’s Gaels, coached by Matt Holmberg, will face off against the Guelph Gryphons. Game time is 2 p.m.

“We’re tied with them in points, so it’s a huge game,” said Gaels forward Kaylie Dennis.

The fourth-year economics student from London can’t believe how tight the OUA standings are.

As play resumes after the Christmas break, only one point separates the top six clubs.

The Ryerson Rams are in first place with 25 points. Tied for second place with 24 are the Queen’s Gaels, Guelph, Waterloo, Western, and the Nipissing Lakers from North Bay.

“It makes for an interesting finish to the season,” added Dennis.

“Every game from here on in is so important. It goes to show how much parity there is in the OUA. There are no easy teams and every game matters.”

Queen’s captain Addi Halladay, meanwhile, concurs.

“Every team is a contender in this league,” said the fifth year senior from Brockville, Ont.

“There are no easy games. You have to battle every time you step on the ice, and Saturday’s game against Guelph is the first step towards climbing to the top of the standings.”

Halladay, who majors in sociology, looks forward to her final few months of university hockey.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at Queen’s, but it’s not over yet,” Halladay said. “We’re a team that has fun together and works really hard in practice and games.

“This is an awesome team to be a part of and I believe we have the talent to win the OUA championship and represent our league at the U-Sport championships this March in Prince Edward Island.”