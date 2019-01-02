Syncrude to pay $2.75M after blue heron deaths at Alberta oilsands mine

Syncrude has agreed to plead guilty and pay $2.75 million in fines over the deaths of 31 great blue herons at an Alberta oilsands mine.

The birds were found dead or dying in 2015 at an abandoned sump pond at Syncrude’s Mildred Lake mine north of Fort McMurray.

READ MORE: 30 blue herons found dead at Alberta oilsands site

Syncrude subsequently faced charges of failing to properly store a hazardous substance under Alberta legislation as well as federal charges under the Migratory Birds Act.

Watch below: About 30 blue herons were found dead at the Syncrude Canada Mildred Lake oilsands mine site north of Fort McMurray. (Filed August 2015)

The company says in a release that bird deterrents used on tailings ponds weren’t in place for smaller bodies of water.

It says those ponds are now included in its waterfowl protection plan.

READ MORE: Syncrude facing new federal charges for great blue heron deaths in 2015

In 2010, Syncrude was fined $3 million after more than 1,600 ducks died when they landed on a tailings pond.

That same year, more than 550 birds had to be killed when an early winter storm forced them to land on waste ponds belonging to Syncrude and Suncor Energy.