January 2, 2019 2:41 pm

Gravel truck rolls over, blocks highway north of Enderby

By Online Journalist  Global News

A gravel truck that has rolled over has closed a section of Highway 97A north of Enderby.

A section of Highway 97A in the North Okanagan is closed due to a motor vehicle incident.

Vernon RCMP has reported that a large gravel truck has rolled on its side north of Enderby, along the 6655 block of Highway 97A. Police say the road is closed until further notice, but added there were no injuries.

For the latest driving conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

Global News