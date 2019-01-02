Canada
Humane society officers discover possible rat poison in St. Catharines park

By Reporter  Global News
Officers with the Lincoln County Humane Society are investigating after what appears to be rat poison was scattered in a St. Catharines park.

The Lincoln County Humane Society is investigating reports of rat poison found at a St. Catharines park.

According to a Facebook post from the organization, humane society officers found what appears to be a type of rat poison scattered in a small area of Alex McKenzie Park.

Samples were collected and will be tested later this week.

Pet owners are advised to keep an eye on their animals and to have them on-leash at all times while the investigation continues.
