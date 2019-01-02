Humane society officers discover possible rat poison in St. Catharines park

The Lincoln County Humane Society is investigating reports of rat poison found at a St. Catharines park.

According to a Facebook post from the organization, humane society officers found what appears to be a type of rat poison scattered in a small area of Alex McKenzie Park.

Samples were collected and will be tested later this week.

Pet owners are advised to keep an eye on their animals and to have them on-leash at all times while the investigation continues.