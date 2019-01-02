London police searching for information in case of woman missing since 2016

LONDON, Ont. – Police in southwestern Ontario are renewing a call for information in the case of a woman who has been missing since 2016.

They say Shelley Desrochers was last seen three years ago today in London, Ont. near the intersection of Lorne Avenue and English Street.

Nearly three weeks after that sighting, police say someone reported the then-42-year-old Desrochers missing.

London police investigators say they’ve conducted physical searches and combed her financial and digital records, but have not been able to find her.

Police say there’s a strong likelihood that Desrochers is dead, but say the search for her continues.

Last year, police said they had received nearly 200 tips about her disappearance.

Desrochers is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-2 and 130 pounds with hazel eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she had long brown hair. She was known to struggle with addiction and lived a lifestyle described by police as “high-risk.”

Anyone with information about Desrochers, or her activities shortly before and after she was last seen, is encouraged to come forward to London police.

With files from 980 CFPL