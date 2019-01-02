2 people jump from car as it sinks into Lac des Deux Montagnes

Two people in their 20s were forced to evacuate their car as it slid off the road into the freezing waters of the Lac des Deux Montagnes in Vaudreuil-Dorion, just west of Montreal.

The incident happened just after midnight Wednesday on de Breslay Street, a quiet road just north of Highway 40 that ends at the water’s edge.

Sûreté du Québec are investigating the incident, saying icy road conditions could have forced the vehicle to slide.

The two people managed to get out of the frigid lake, thanks to the help of a passing motorist.

They have been taken to hospital to be treated for hypothermia, but have otherwise suffered no life-threatening injuries.

Police officers confirmed impaired driving was not a factor.

SQ officers say they are looking into whether there are enough signs indicating the road’s dead end.

The area is currently closed to traffic.

