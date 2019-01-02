Donald Trump fires back at Mitt Romney: ‘Be a team player’

U.S. President Donald Trump is firing back at former rival Mitt Romney after Romney said that Trump caused “dismay” around the world.

Romney, who ran against Trump to be the presidential nominee for the Republicans in 2016, made the comments in an essay published in the Washington Post on Tuesday evening.

“The appointment of senior persons of lesser experience, the abandonment of allies who fight beside us, and the president’s thoughtless claim that America has long been a ‘sucker’ in world affairs all defined his presidency down,” he wrote.

He added that “Trump’s words and actions have caused dismay around the world.”

Here we go with Mitt Romney, but so fast! Question will be, is he a Flake? I hope not. Would much prefer that Mitt focus on Border Security and so many other things where he can be helpful. I won big, and he didn’t. He should be happy for all Republicans. Be a TEAM player & WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2019

Trump fired back Wednesday morning, calling Romney a “flake” and saying he should be a team player and “be happy for all Republicans.”

