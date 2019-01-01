Woman, 32, dies on New Year’s Eve after being struck by a vehicle in Kingston

The end of 2018 was an unfortunate one for a 32-year-old woman in Kingston.

Kingston police say the woman, who was not from Kingston, was walking along Princess Street near Bath Road just after 7 p.m. on Monday when she was struck by a vehicle.

According to some witnesses, she was attempting to cross Princess Street.

Police are also saying that emergency crews were quick to arrive on scene, but found the woman with no vital signs.

Reports say she was rushed to Kingston General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Due to the investigation being in its earliest stages, Kingston police are not able to release any further details at this time, including whether there will be any charges laid against the driver involved in the incident.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to give them a call at 613-549-4660.

Global News will continue to watch for any new details in this case.

