December 31, 2018 10:13 pm

U.S. Strategic Command apologizes for tweet joking about dropping bombs on New Year’s

By Staff Reuters

In this January 2, 2017 file photo, a B-2 Stealth Bomber performs a flyover at the 128th Tournament Of Roses Parade Presented By Honda in Pasadena, Calif.

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
U.S. Strategic Command, which oversees the country’s nuclear arsenal, apologized for a Twitter message saying it was ready if necessary to drop something “much, much bigger” than the New Year’s Eve ball in New York and showing a clip of an aircraft releasing bombs.

“#TimesSquare tradition rings in the #NewYear by dropping the big ball…if ever needed, we are #ready to drop something much, much bigger,” the tweet said, hours before the midnight descent of the illuminated ball in New York’s Times Square marking the arrival of the new year.

The video showed a B-2 bomber dropping bombs, followed by explosions on the ground.

The message touched off many critical comments on social media. Mary Fahner-Short, using the handle @maryfshort, wrote on Twitter: “Why is @US_Stratcom joking about nuclear war? #shameful.”

Later on Monday, the message was deleted from the U.S. Strategic Command’s Twitter feed. A new message said: “Our previous NYE tweet was in poor taste & does not reflect our values. We apologize. We are dedicated to the security of America & allies.”

New Year's
Nuclear War
Nuclear weapons
U.S. Nuclear Arsenal
U.S. nuclear weapons
U.S. Strategic Command
U.S. Strategic Command New Year's
U.S. Strategic Command tweet

