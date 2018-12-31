Donation bin death West Vancouver
December 31, 2018
Updated: December 31, 2018 5:15 pm

Man dies after becoming stuck in West Vancouver clothing donation bin

West Vancouver police say a man has died after becoming stuck in a clothing donation bin on Sunday morning. This is a file photo of a donation bin.

Global News / Jill Croteau
West Vancouver Police and the B.C. Coroner’s Service are investigating a sudden death early Sunday near the entry of Ambleside Park.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sunday, emergency services were called to the intersection of 13th Street and Bellevue Avenue.

Police say an off-duty physician walking in the area had found an unresponsive man stuck in the opening of a clothing donation bin.

Fire and rescue crews and ambulance teams rushed to help.

However, the man could not be resuscitated and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

He has not been identified but police say he was a 34-year-old Vancouver man.

There is no indication of foul play.

