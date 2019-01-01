New rules to govern workplace harassment in Quebec

Starting Jan. 1, all businesses and organizations in Quebec will be obligated to implement policies to prevent psychological and sexual harassment in the work place.

The new rules are part of an update to the Labour Standards Act, which was amended in the wake of the 2017 #MeToo scandal that rocked North America.

The amendment requires all workplaces, regardless of size, to have a harassment prevention policy in place, including a complaints procedure.

According to the law, “this prevention policy must include, in particular, a component concerning harassing behaviour in the form of verbal comments, actions or gestures of a sexual nature.”

The policy must also be made easily accessible to all employees.

The amendments were adopted by Quebec’s National Assembly on June 12, 2018.

They also include important provisions to facilitate work-life balance for families.

