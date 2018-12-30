Man in police-involved shooting in Smithville facing additional charges

A suspect in a police-involved shooting in Smithville, Ont., is facing additional charges after a court appearance.

Niagara Regional Police were called to a home on Anastasia Boulevard in West Lincoln on Dec. 21 with reports that two people were tied up in a basement.

READ MORE: Ontario’s police watchdog investigating officer-involved shooting in Smithville

Police say that when officers arrived, a person of interest in the case fled the scene, however police tracked him down.

According to police, there was an “interaction” before the man was subsequently shot several times by police.

Alexander Jason Bates, 46, of Mississauga was initially charged with two counts of attempted murder while in hospital following the shooting.

READ MORE: Ontario’s police watchdog says Niagara officer shot his gun ‘multiple times,’ wounding other cop

After a court appearance, he is now also charged with uttering death threats and using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence.

Police say the two victims involved in the incident have been released from hospital. Both were found in the home in critical condition. They have not been identified.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate the shooting between police and the suspect.