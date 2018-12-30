Crime
Man in police-involved shooting in Smithville facing additional charges

The SIU was called in to investigate a police-involved shooting in Smithville, Ont., on December 21.

A suspect in a police-involved shooting in Smithville, Ont., is facing additional charges after a court appearance.

Niagara Regional Police were called to a home on Anastasia Boulevard in West Lincoln on Dec. 21 with reports that two people were tied up in a basement.

Police say that when officers arrived, a person of interest in the case fled the scene, however police tracked him down.

According to police, there was an “interaction” before the man was subsequently shot several times by police.

Alexander Jason Bates, 46, of Mississauga was initially charged with two counts of attempted murder while in hospital following the shooting.

After a court appearance, he is now also charged with uttering death threats and using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence.

Police say the two victims involved in the incident have been released from hospital. Both were found in the home in critical condition. They have not been identified.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate the shooting between police and the suspect.

