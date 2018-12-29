Canada
Canada Goose opens store in Beijing after construction delay

By Staff The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Canada Goose Inc. says its new store in Beijing has opened following a delay.

The Toronto-based luxury parka maker has said the delay was due to ongoing construction.

The announcement of the delay came in mid-December, in the midst of growing tensions between China and Canada following the arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver.

Since Meng’s Dec. 1 arrest, Canada Goose’s stock has dropped by about 36 per cent to $57.06.

Earlier this year, Canada Goose announced its China expansion plan, which also involves an office in Shanghai and a store in Hong Kong.

