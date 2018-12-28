Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of California police officer: officials

Police arrested the suspect in the fatal shooting of Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh was arrested Friday morning in Baskerfield, officials have confirmed to several outlets.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the arrest on Twitter Friday afternoon.

The suspect in the murder of Newman Police Officer Ronil Singh has been arrested in Bakersfield. Watch the live press conference here 🔗 https://t.co/arWPrC6QB6 https://t.co/RgJGXEWCJP — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 28, 2018

The Sacramento Bee and CNN reported Friday afternoon that the suspect had been taken into custody in Kern County. In a press conference on Thursday, Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson said that while the identity of the suspect was known to the police department, their name would not yet be released.

Ronil “Ron” Singh was shot early Wednesday morning after stopping a suspected drunken driver in Newman, Calif., just southeast of San Francisco. Officers found Singh who had been shot and he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During a press conference on Friday, Christianson, whose agency is leading the investigation, choked back tears as he described how Singh “absolutely tried to defend himself.”

The suspect in the shooting death of Singh, Christianson continued, crossed the border illegally. He has been described as a Hispanic man with black hair. While the Stanislaus Police Department released photos of the suspect, they would not confirm his name and birth date.

A manhunt continued until the suspect was arrested on Friday afternoon. Details about the suspect were not immediately available.

The following pictures of the suspect including a name & birth date have been circulating on social media. We can confirm these are pictures of the man who murdered Corporal Ronil Singh. We CANNOT, however, confirm that the correct name or birth date is being put out. pic.twitter.com/cSCvE1DhEF — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) December 28, 2018

Singh was the first officer with the Newman Police Department to die in the line of duty, Chief Randy Richardson said. He is survived by his newborn son.

On Thursday evening, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about the incident, calling once again for stronger security at the U.S.-Mexico border.

There is right now a full scale manhunt going on in California for an illegal immigrant accused of shooting and killing a police officer during a traffic stop. Time to get tough on Border Security. Build the Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2018

Trump’s demand that Congress approve $5 billion for a U.S. southern border wall has led to a partial government shutdown.