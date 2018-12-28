Snowfall, winter storm warnings in effect for B.C.’s north and central regions

Environment Canada has issued several snowfall and winter storm warnings for B.C.’s central and northern interior.

The warnings, issued Friday morning, stretch from the North Coast to the Alberta border, and include the Bulkley Valley, Peace River, Cariboo, Shuswap plus West and East Columbia regions. The national weather service says a storm system will spread snow in various amounts, from 10 to 30 centimetres, as it treks eastward from the North Coast.

READ MORE: Wintry mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain headed for Atlantic Canada

“Heavy snow is forecast tonight as the system crosses the B.C. Interior,” said Environment Canada. “Snow should end Saturday morning, but some scattered flurries are possible that afternoon. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.”

There are no weather warnings for Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, the Lower Mainland and Southern Interior sections.

READ MORE: Saskatoon weather outlook: chance of flurries for final weekend of 2018

For the Bulkley Valley and Peace River regions, 10 to 20 cm of snow is expected, while 15-25 is expected to fall in the Prince George, Yellowhead and Cariboo regions. For the Shuswap and Columbia regions, winter storm warnings are in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

“Hazardous winter conditions are expected. Significant amounts of snow are expected,” Environment Canada warned. “A low pressure system will move across the Columbias tonight and Saturday. Light snow will begin today, intensify tonight and continue Saturday before easing Saturday night as the system moves into Alberta. Snowfall amounts of up to 30 cm can be expected by Saturday evening. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

For more on the weather warnings, click here.