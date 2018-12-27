Hamilton Salvation Army Christmas Kettle campaign falls short of goal

Despite last-minute donations, the 2018 Salvation Army Christmas Kettle campaign didn’t achieve its target in Hamilton.

The fundraiser brought in just over $351,000 in its Hamilton kettles, which is short of the campaign’s $410,000 target.

“Our team really pushed hard, and our volunteers were outstanding,” said Dan Millar, the Salvation Army’s area director for public relations.

“We understand that these are challenging times, and the Hamilton community has always been there when times are tough.”

The Salvation Army would like to thank all of its volunteers and all those who donated to the campaign.