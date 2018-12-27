Boxing Day bust nets meth, guns, stolen car, say Winnipeg police

Two people are cooling their heels at the Winnipeg Remand Centre after getting arrested Wednesday with a stolen car full of weapons and meth.

Police said the car, which had been reported stolen from Ashburn Street on Christmas Day, was spotted near Selkirk Avenue and Salter Street around 11 p.m. Boxing Day.

Both the driver and passenger fled on foot after seeing police, but were taken into custody after a short foot chase.

READ MORE: Man arrested after running through restaurant with bags of meth, stolen gun: Winnipeg police

The passenger was found to be in possession of 4.6 grams of meth. A search of the vehicle turned up another 1.9 grams of meth, as well as an improvised firing device, a rifle and ammunition.

Jessica Rose Munroe, 24, of Winnipeg, faces seven firearm-related charges, possessing property obtained by crime, meth possession, failing to comply with a probation order and failing to comply with a recognizance.

There were also three outstanding warrants for Munroe at the time of her arrest.

Lee Edward Douglas Pashe, 31, of Long Plain, faces similar charges, including six counts of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

WATCH: Meth: Winnipeg’s Chief of Police takes a look back at 2018