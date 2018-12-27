Cole Harbour’s Nathan MacKinnon named Central Division captain for all-star weekend

Colorado Avalanche centre and Cole Harbour native Nathan MacKinnon has been named one of the four team captains at the NHL all-star weekend next month in San Jose.

MacKinnon, along with Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (Atlantic), Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid (Pacific) and Washington Capitals winger Alexander Ovechkin (Metropolitan), will all don the “C” for the event on Jan. 25-26.

The four all-stars came out on top of the fan vote to determine the captaincies and first roster spots.

MacKinnon currently has 22 goals and 34 assists, making him the third highest points scorer in the league, trailing only behind his linemate Mikko Rantanen and Tampa’s Nikita Kuckerov. He’s on pace to beat his career high in goals, assists and points.

This will be the third consecutive all-star appearance for the former Halifax Moosehead and 2013 first-overall pick.

MacKinnon will captain the 11-man team that will compete in the 3-on-3 all-star tournament.

The remaining all-star roster spots will be filled out by the league, with fans given an opportunity to vote in the “last man” for each division.