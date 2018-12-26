World
December 26, 2018 6:45 pm
Updated: December 26, 2018 6:46 pm

Texas detention centre for teenage migrants to stay open into 2019

By Garance Burke and Anita Snow The Associated Press

WATCH: U.S. government releases video of Texas tent city for migrant children

A A

The Trump administration says it will keep a tent city holding more than 2,000 migrant teenagers open through early 2019.

The announcement was made Wednesday about the Tornillo facility, which opened in June in an isolated corner of the Texas desert for up to 360 children.

READ MORE: After 2 migrant kids die in U.S. custody, homeland security secretary blames ‘parents,’ among others

It later expanded into a guarded detention camp that on Christmas held some 2,300 largely Central American boys and girls between the ages of 13 and 17 in more than 150 canvas tents.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Mark Weber says Tornillo has stopped receiving new referrals of migrant youth.

WATCH: Anger erupts at Trump administration after 2nd migrant child dies in U.S. custody

Originally scheduled to close Dec. 31, Weber says Tornillo will now shut down after the new year. The government also plans to house more teens at another temporary shelter in Florida.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Central American migrants
Migrant Detention Centre
migrant teenagers
migrant tent city
migrants
teenage migrants
Tent City
Texas Tent City
Trump immigration
Trump migrants

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News