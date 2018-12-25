Syrian air defenses intercept ‘hostile targets’ near Damascus
BEIRUT, Dec 25 (Reuters) – Syrian air defenses intercepted “hostile targets” near Damascus, Syrian state media reported on Tuesday.
Loud explosions were heard in the Syrian capital, a Reuters witness said.
“Our air defenses have intercepted a number of hostile targets near Damascus,” Syrian state TV said.
The nature of the targets was not clear.
Lebanese state-run National News Agency said Israeli war planes performed mock raids above southern Lebanon.
“The aggression originated from above the Lebanese territories and a number of hostile targets were downed,” Syrian TV added.
An Israeli military spokeswoman declined to comment on the reports.
