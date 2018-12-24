RCMP searching for missing Lajord, Sask. woman

The Milestone RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Kendra Golaiy. She was last seen Dec. 23 at her home in Lajord, Sask.

Both police and her family said they have no reason to believe she has come to harm, but it is unusual for her to be out of contact with family for any length of time.

The RCMP noted she usually walks as her main mode of transportation.

Golaiy was last seen with her hair in two pigtails, a blue bandanna covering her forehead, a heavy gold chain around her neck, two-tone blue plaid jacket, ripped blue jeans and black mukluk boots.

She also has several tattoos, including: a horse on the back of her left shoulder blade, “my story isn’t over yet” on her left arm, and four small paw prints on her left upper chest.

Anyone with information that could assist in locating Golaiy is asked to call either the Milestone RCMP at 306-436-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.