Children flood Fairview Pointe-Claire mall for last-minute Christmas shopping

Yes, you that read right: kids flooded the Fairview Pointe-Claire mall to do their last-minute holiday shopping on Christmas Eve.

Several children under the age of 10 dragged their parents to the mall to shop for their families.

Eight year-old Payton King was out getting Lego sets for her brothers. King admitted to knowing Santa but denied any collaboration with him during her shopping spree.

“It’s all me,” she confessed.

Aidan Mack purchased “a good smelling candle, a cookbook and a picture frame,” for his mother. The nine year-old (and Global News) hope his mother doesn’t read this until after Christmas Day.

Leah went to the mall to ask Santa for a stuffy unicorn. When asked if she was naughty or nice, she said “nice,” but she accidentally hit her sister while responding. Her younger sister Emily confirmed Leah had been nice all year, despite the accident.

Her brother Michael, however, exclaimed, “Come on.”

Katie and Ally wanted to ask Santa for Lego sets. It’s one of the most popular toys this year.

Lego store manager Ali Alkhatat said their model of the Star Wars Millennium Falcon is one of the store’s biggest hits. With 7,541 pieces, it retails at nearly $900.

Alkhatat said it’s very popular among kids 30 years-old and up.

Some of those 30-year-old shoppers — and older — mentioned several reasons for their tardiness.

Alexandra Domingue blamed it on not being organized. “And we had a really terrible flight on the Thursday, so we’ve been very jet lagged,” Domingue explained, who is visiting from London, England.

“Our son plays hockey and he’s got a lot of games,” said Andrée-Anne Deslauriers. “Today he’s at grandma’s.”

“There’s always a little bit of dread coming to the mall,” Chris Mack said. “You don’t know what you’re going to find. It’s actually not that bad today.”

In spite of the limited time to complete their list, Christmas shoppers didn’t lose their cheer.

“Merry Christmas, everyone,” exclaimed shoppers-in-training Ally and Katie, in line to see Santa Claus.