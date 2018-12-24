Sir John A. Macdonald statue in downtown Montreal vandalized again

The statue of Sir John A. Macdonald at Place du Canada in downtown Montreal has been vandalized again.

READ MORE: Majority of Canadians say statues of John A. Macdonald should stay put: survey

It’s not the first time the Montreal statue, depicting Canada’s first prime minister, has been defaced.

It was spray-painted red last year ahead of a large anti-hate, anti-racist demonstration taking place in the city.

WATCH BELOW: John A. Macdonald statue vandalized in downtown Montreal

The statue was also defaced last August, and again in October.

READ MORE: Montreal statue of Sir John A. Macdonald once again defaced

In a statement posted online, an organization — referring to itself as a a group of anonymous local anti-colonial, anti-racist, anti-capitalist activists — claimed responsibility for the repeated vandalism.

WATCH BELOW: Montreal activists take aim at John A. Macdonald statue

“John A. Macdonald was a white supremacist. He directly contributed to the genocide of Indigenous peoples with the creation of the brutal residential schools system, as well as other measures meant to destroy native cultures and traditions,” the statement read.

“He was racist and hostile towards non-white minority groups in Canada, openly promoting the preservation of a so-called ‘Aryan’ Canada. He passed laws to exclude people of Chinese origin. He was responsible for the hanging of Métis martyr Louis Riel.”

The group argued Macdonald’s statue should not be taking up public space in Montreal, saying it would be better suited for a museum.

READ MORE: The controversy over Sir John A. Macdonald, Canada’s first prime minister, explained

No note was found after this latest bout of vandalism, but police say they are investigating.

Debates over effigies of John A. Macdonald have sparked across Canada, including in Victoria, B.C., where the former prime minister’s statue was hastily removed.

READ MORE: Montreal activists take aim at John A. Macdonald statue

Despite the controversy, a September survey by Angus Reid found many Canadians believe the country spends “too much time apologizing for residential schools” and statues like Macdonald’s should remain standing.

WATCH BELOW: Sir John A. Macdonald statue vandalized in Montreal by activists