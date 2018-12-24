Crime
December 24, 2018 1:29 pm

Toronto police identify man charged with alleged sexual assaults near York University

By Web Coordinator  Global News
Inzaghi Regis, 20, has been charged in connection with an investigation into a series of sexual assaults.

Toronto police handouts
Toronto police have identified the man charged in connection with a series of alleged sexual assaults near York University.

He has been identified as 20-year-old Inzaghi Regis.

Police originally arrested Regis on Friday but did not immediately identify him because they did not want to jeopardize the investigation due to victims taking part in a police lineup.

On Friday afternoon, Insp. Domenic Sinopoli held a news conference appealing to the public for information relating to five alleged sexual assaults that occurred near the university starting in October.

The inspector also expressed concern that each of the alleged assaults had “escalated in violence.”

Regis has been charged with three counts of sexual assault with a weapon, two counts of sexual assault, three counts of robbery, two counts of choking, two counts of threatening death and assault causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Friday.

Investigators are concerned there are other victims.

Investigators are urging anyone who has knowledge of this individual or has had an encounter with him to please contact Sex Crimes Unit at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

— With files from Ryan Rocca

