Winnipeg police continue to nab impaired drivers at Checkstops

Winnipeg police have wrapped up the third week of their annual Holiday Checkstop Program.

In week three, police stopped 2,007 vehicles and gave 183 roadside breath tests. Thirteen of those drivers received warnings and three failed.

Police also laid 10 impaired driving-related charges (one of which was a drug impaired driver) and issued 62 provincial offence tickets.

READ MORE: Winnipeg driver busted for identity fraud during holiday checkstop in Steinbach

The highest blood alcohol concentration they found was more than three times the legal limit.

The Holiday Checkstop Program continues throughout the month of December, including New Year’s Eve.

WATCH: Holiday checkstops show impaired driving still an issue in Manitoba: RCMP