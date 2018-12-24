Winnipeg police continue to nab impaired drivers at Checkstops
Winnipeg police have wrapped up the third week of their annual Holiday Checkstop Program.
In week three, police stopped 2,007 vehicles and gave 183 roadside breath tests. Thirteen of those drivers received warnings and three failed.
Police also laid 10 impaired driving-related charges (one of which was a drug impaired driver) and issued 62 provincial offence tickets.
The highest blood alcohol concentration they found was more than three times the legal limit.
The Holiday Checkstop Program continues throughout the month of December, including New Year’s Eve.
