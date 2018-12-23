IN PHOTOS: Tsunami brings destruction to coast of Indonesia’s Sunda Strait

Indonesia is reeling after a tsunami that has left over 200 people dead and more than 800 injured.
The tsunami struck the wesy coast of Java and south coast of Sumatra on Saturday night, the country’s Disaster Management Agency said. So far 222 deaths have been confirmed and at least 843 people have been injured.
Scientists say that it was likely caused by the eruption of the Anak Krakatau volcano nearby, which set off an underwater landslide.
See below for photos of the destruction in Indonesia.
An aerial view of Anak Krakatau volcano during an eruption at Sunda Strait in South Lampung, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
Antara Foto/Bisnis Indonesia/Nurul Hidayat/ via REUTERS
A car is seen among ruins after a tsunami hit Carita beach in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2018.
REUTERS/Adi Kurniawan
A women inspects her house which was damaged by a tsunami in Carita, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim
Residents inspect a house damaged by a tsunami in Carita, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
AP Photo
A car is seen among debris after the area was hit by a tsunami in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2018.
REUTERS/Stringer
A man reacts after identifying his relative among the bodies of tsunami victims in Carita, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
AP Photo/Fauzy Chaniago
Debris littered a property badly damaged by a tsunami in Carita, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
AP Photo/Fauzy Chaniago
Tsunami survivors gather at a temporary shelter in Tanjung Lesung, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim
Indonesian soldiers carry a body bag containing the body of a tsunami victim in Carita, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
AP Photo
An Indonesian man looks at ruined vehicles after a tsunami hit Sunda Strait in Anyer, Banten, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2018.
EPA/DIAN TRIYULI HANDOKO
A ruined tractor sits in the water after a tsunami hit Sunda Strait in Anyer, Banten, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2018.
EPA/ADI WEDA
People search for relatives among the bodies of tsunami victims in Carita, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim
A view of the damage with a car sitting among debris after a tsunami hit the Sunda Strait in Pandeglang, Banten, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2018.
EPA/ADI WEDA
An Indonesian man sits down among the ruins of houses after a tsunami hit Sunda Strait in Anyer, Banten, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2018.
EPA/DIAN TRIYULI HANDOKO
The tsunami hit Indonesia’s Sunda Strait.
AP News
