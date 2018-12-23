IN PHOTOS: Tsunami brings destruction to coast of Indonesia’s Sunda Strait

Indonesia is reeling after a tsunami that has left over 200 people dead and more than 800 injured.

The tsunami struck the wesy coast of Java and south coast of Sumatra on Saturday night, the country’s Disaster Management Agency said. So far 222 deaths have been confirmed and at least 843 people have been injured.

Scientists say that it was likely caused by the eruption of the Anak Krakatau volcano nearby, which set off an underwater landslide.

