Tsunami wave crashes into concert on Indonesian beach, killing 2 band members: video

A tsunami triggered by a volcanic eruption crashed down during a rock concert in Indonesia Saturday night, washing away band members and the audience.

Video footage captured the tsunami hitting the stage during the set of Indonesian rock band Seventeen, who were playing on a beach in the city of Tanjung Lesung.

The band was performing under a tent on a popular beach for employees of a state-owned electricity company. Dozens of people sat listening at tables covered in white cloths, while others bobbed to the music near the stage as bright strobe lights flashed and theatrical smoke was released.

The video depicted a child wandering through the crowd and a drummer pounding as a sudden onslaught of water threw the band members and their equipment into the audience.

The group released a statement saying their bass player, guitarist and road manager were found dead, while two other band members and the wife of one of the performers remained missing.

“The tide rose to the surface and dragged all the people on site,” the statement said. “Unfortunately, when the current receded, our members are unable to save themselves, while some did not find a place to hold on.”

The band’s frontman, Riefian Fajarsyah, broke down on Instagram after the incident, mourning the deceased bassist and asking his fans to pray for his missing wife, actress Dylan Sahara.

A local news conference stated that 29 concert attendees — mostly employees and their relatives — had been killed, while 13 were still missing.

Tourists on the beach at the time describe the wave as landing between 15 and 20 metres inland.

So far, 222 people have been confirmed dead in a tsunami that struck the Indonesian islands Saturday night. Over 800 people are still missing, and the death toll could continue to rise because the country’s Disaster Management Agency has yet to reach all the areas impacted.

According to scientists from Indonesia’s Meteorology and Geophysics Agency, the tsunami may have been caused by undersea landslides or above-sea landslides occurring on Anak Krakatau volcano’s slope after it erupted.

This is the latest in a string of natural disasters to impact the Indonesian islands, the most recent being an earthquake that struck the region this past October.

—With files from the Associated Press