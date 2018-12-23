Ohio bans most common abortion procedure for second trimester

A bill that bans the most common abortion procedure in the second trimester was signed into law Friday in Ohio.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich signed Bill 145 prohibiting the dilation and evacuation (D&E) procedure, in which the cervix is dilated and the contents of the uterus extracted.

The law contains no exceptions for rape or incest, but there is one if the mother’s life is at risk. Anyone who breaks this law could face fourth-degree felony charges, including prison time and fines.

It marks the 21st anti-abortion law signed by Kasich during his time as governor.

Ohio is now one of the most restrictive states for abortion. The state also bans abortion after 20 weeks into a pregnancy.

Anti-abortion group Ohio Right to Life applauded the move. “With four years of pro-life governor-elect Mike DeWine ahead of us, the prospect of ending abortion in Ohio has never looked better,” Ohio Right to Life president Michael Gonidakis said in a statement.

He referred to D&E as “dismemberment abortion” due to the abortionist using steel instruments to dismember the baby before extracting it.

NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio executive director Kellie Copeland said the ban is “reckless and irresponsible.”

“Kasich’s actions today are his worst yet,” she said in a statement, noting that “many of the best and brightest medical providers have left Ohio” due to Kasich’s laws.

The D&E procedure is now banned in 10 states, including Ohio. Of the nine previous states, all but two, Mississippi and West Virginia, have had their laws temporarily blocked by courts.

Kasich also vetoed a “heartbeat bill,” which aimed to ban abortion once a heartbeat is detected, which can happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. He said in a statement he believes it is unconstitutional and would result in a costly legal battle.