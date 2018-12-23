Squamish RCMP bust huge Butane Honey Oil operation

RCMP in Squamish have busted a huge operation involved with the production of an illegal cannabis extract.

A search warrant was executed Friday at a property in the Upper Squamish Valley, the site of a sophisticated 1,500 plant Cannabis Cultivation and Butane Honey Oil operation.

Investigators located a barn containing the plants and a dangerous, large – and illegal – organic solvent operation with high-end equipment.

BC Hydro officials were also on hand to identify a full electrical diversion specifically designed to steal electricity to power the large scale operation.

A Squamish man was located and arrested on the property and later released, pending further investigation.