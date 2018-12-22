Steinbach bank
December 22, 2018 3:57 pm
Updated: December 22, 2018 4:07 pm

Man lands $80k from Steinbach bank with fake ID, buys gold

By Global News
RCMP are looking for the public’s help in finding a man who used a fake ID to steal a bank draft for more than $80,000 last July from a Steinbach bank.

Police say the man then drove to Winnipeg and purchased that same dollar amount in gold from a local business.

RCMP are looking for help to find the man. He is described as having brown hair and a beard, with blue jeans and a yellow reflective t-shirt and a ball cap.

Anyone with information should contact Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

