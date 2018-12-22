Okanagan man hospitalized after fire destroys mobile home in Penticton

An Okanagan man was flown to Vancouver for burn injuries following a mobile home fire just south of Penticton on Friday night.

The fire at Riva Ridge Mobile Home Park happened around 7:45 p.m., according to witnesses. An elderly woman and her son, believed to be in his 40s, were said to be living in the home.

The son was reportedly cooking, which sparked the fire. The elderly woman was said to be in hospital, recovering from surgery when the fire happened.

A neighbour called 911 when she saw flames, thinking her deck was on fire. According to the neighbour, firefighters arrived in just seven minutes, and that their quick appearance prevented the fire from spreading to nearby mobile homes.

The son was taken to Penticton Regional Hospital, then was flown to Vancouver for his severe burns.

The mother and son were said to have no fire insurance, and that one of their two cats died in the fire. The second cat is still missing.