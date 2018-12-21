Catch a free ride on Winnipeg Transit this New Year’s Eve

Having a drink this New Year’s Eve? Why not take a bus home?

Winnipeg Transit and Handi-Transit rides will be available for free starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 until the end of service.

As in past years, Manitoba Public Insurance is helping the city cover the costs. MPI has sponsored the free New Year’s Eve service since 2011.

“Winnipeggers are reminded that impaired driving isn’t exclusive to over-use of alcohol,” said MPI executive Satvir Jatana.

“Impairment by drugs also impacts concentration, reaction time and driving ability.

“Taking the New Year’s Eve Free Ride guarantees everyone gets home safely. We all want 2019 to start on a safe and happy note.”

