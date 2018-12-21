What’s happening Waterloo? Here’s your guide to the region’s events this weekend

‘Tis the weekend before Christmas and while many will be resting up ahead of the big night, there are still plenty of interesting ways to spend some time over the next few days for those feeling frisky.

Here are just a few of the many fun winter activities in the Waterloo region:

Flight of White (Cambridge)

This incredible exhibit continues into the new year at the Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory.

It offers an opportunity to walk among thousands of Rice Paper Butterflies. The exhibit also includes white poinsettia flowers, thousands of sparkling white lights, and soft strains of classical music playing in the background.

Victorian Christmas (Kitchener)

This weekend will be your last chance to experience a Victorian Christmas at Woodside Square in Kitchener.

Take a wander through the richly decorated rooms at the boyhood home of William Lyon Mackenzie King, Canada’s longest-serving prime minister.

Last-Minute Market (Kitchener)



If you are looking for a unique last-minute gift, you can shop from vendors at TWB Co-operative Brewing on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Of course, you also grab a pint and some delicious food courtesy of one of the area’s hottest new food firms: The Wooden Boat Food Company.

Christmas Market at Kitchener Market (Kitchener)



Another great option to find special last-minute gifts will be at the Kitchener Market this weekend.

There will be unique vendors there joining the regular cast of stalls which offer meat, fruits and vegetables, as well as great baked items. There will also be specials in the food court which is full of a wide variety of international dishes.

A Star Wars Holiday (Kitchener)

There will be a Star Wars meet-and-greet at the Kitchener Public Library on Queen Street on Saturday.

From 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., you will get a chance to meet characters from the films, including a real R2 Unit, courtesy of the Fifth Deep Core Army. This will be followed by a showing of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

KW Titans vs. Sudbury Five (Kitchener)

It’s a busy weekend for the much improved Titans as they will visit the London Lightning on Friday before hosting the Five on Sunday.

The matchup between Sudbury and KW will tip off at 2 p.m. at the Aud.

A Wuddup Dog Christmas Vol. 3 (Cambridge)



If you are looking for some friendship on Christmas Eve, Waddup Dog is there to help.

The gourmet hotdog joint is going to change up their menu and make turkey dinners on Monday.

From 3 p.m. until 8 p.m., they will be offering free meals and gifts for the kids.

