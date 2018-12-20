City of Guelph releases proposed non-tax, capital budgets for 2019

Guelph residents are getting their first peek at the city’s recommended budgets for 2019.

The city released their proposed non-tax supported operating budget, along with the capital budget and forecast on Thursday.

READ MORE: Guelph council approves allowing cannabis retail stores to operate in city

The non-tax operating budget is paid for by residents through rates, fees and charges, such as stormwater management, water and wastewater.

The average annual household impact is an increase of about $12, the city said in a post on their website.

2019’s budget is set at just over $79 million and includes.

$6.9 million for stormwater services

$31.9 million for drinking water services

$32.8 million for wastewater services

$3.5 million for Ontario Building Code administration

$3.9 million for court services

That budget will be presented to council during a meeting on Jan. 10, with deliberations and approval scheduled for Jan. 23.

WATCH: Ford government’s $25 million education funding cuts ‘completely unacceptable’: NDP

Meanwhile, Guelph’s recommended capital budget for next year has been set at $83.7 million dollars — 67 per of that is for infrastructure renewal, 24 per cent is for growth projects and nine per cent is for city building.

“This year’s budget delivers a comprehensive 2019 capital budget and a forecast that looks out nine years, but more importantly, it’s funded and was developed following our asset management principles,” said Trevor Lee, deputy CAO.

READ MORE: City report recommends hikes to Guelph’s development charges

The capital budget and forecast will be presented to city council on Jan. 16, with deliberations and approval scheduled for Jan. 30.

Guelph’s 2019 tax-supported operating budget will be released on Jan. 24.

It’s budget time! We've released the proposed 2019 non-tax supported operating budget and the capital budget and forecast. https://t.co/DEcZ1Bq2wV pic.twitter.com/3249RTS3MU — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) December 20, 2018