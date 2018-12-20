Vancouver International Airport offers tip for travellers ahead of holiday rush

A reminder to holiday travellers: traffic at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is about to get chaotic.

Starting Thursday, Vancouver International Airport could see up to 90,000 people come through daily.

YVR Spokesperson Reg Krake said that means long lineups.

“The standard recommendation it to leave about one-hour-and-a-half for domestic, two hours to the United States and three hours for international,” he said. “But at this time of year given the busy roads and everything else, we really advise you to give yourself an extra hour.”

Passengers are reminded to check rules around carrying liquids and gels to avoid delays at security.

The airport is staffing accordingly but Krake said it’s always extra busy this time of year.

“The reality is that it is a very busy time. So the biggest tip is to leave yourself time right from home and to plan for extra waits at security or check-in.”

Other tips include:

• Confirm travel details in advance. Days before your trip, confirm reservations with your airline, and determine baggage specifications and what your airline offers in the way of onboard service.

• Don’t wrap gifts before packing them into your carry-on or checked baggage. Their contents may need to be inspected during the screening process.

• With new laws surrounding cannabis in Canada, make sure you are up to date on how it may affect your travel plans.

• Online check-in is available for most airlines serving YVR. Print your boarding pass before you leave for the airport or have it emailed to your handheld mobile device.

• If you are driving to the airport, have a parking plan. Pre-book your YVR parking at yvr.ca.

• Consider travelling to YVR via the Canada Line.