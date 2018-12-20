Fraud case against former IWK hospital CEO goes before judge for first time

The fraud case against a former CEO of Atlantic Canada’s largest children’s hospital went before a judge for the first time today.

Tracy Kitch, who now lives in Toronto, is one of two former executives from Halifax’s IWK Health Centre charged with breach of trust.

Former chief financial officer Stephen D’Arcy is also charged with unauthorized use of a computer and mischief to data.

Both were living in Toronto in October when they were charged.

Neither Kitch nor D’Arcy appeared in a Halifax courtroom today, when a judge decided Kitch must return to enter a plea on April 15, and D’Arcy must return to do the same on Feb. 27.

Kitch resigned as CEO of the hospital in August of last year after an independent review concluded she owed tens of thousands of dollars for “potentially personal” expenses charged to her corporate credit card.