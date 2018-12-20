Minister Bill Blair to announce measures to tackle gun violence in Toronto

Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair is expected to make an announcement in Toronto Thursday morning on measures to tackle the city’s rise in gun violence.

The federal minister will be joined at Toronto city hall by Mayor John Tory who told Global News’ Farah Nasser during a year-end interview that part of the problem is the number of guns entering Ontario.

“You have to reduce the supply of guns generally. Guns all start off being legal,” Tory said. “Even the ones being imported from the United States start off legal. So you’ve got to slowly choke off the supply.”

According to the latest Toronto police numbers, there have been 396 shootings in the city so far this year resulting in 559 victims being shot. The statistics show a 28 per cent increase in deaths resulting from gun violence and an 18 per cent increase in injuries.

The shooting occurrences represent a six per cent increase compared with the same period last year.

