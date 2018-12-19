One last New Year’s Eve in Whitby as Heydenshore Pavilion prepares to close

In just a few days, we’ll be welcoming the New Year — a time for celebration and new beginnings.

But it’s also going to be a bittersweet event for the Whitby Lions Club.

After 47 years, the venue that has hosted the club’s biggest fundraiser is slated to close after New Year’s Eve.

“Ringing in the New Year, it’s the only place I really want to be,” said Christine Luchford, Whitby Lions Club member.

Heydenshore Pavilion in Whitby has a special place in William and Christine Luchford’s hearts. They’ve rung in the New Year at the venue for the past 10 years, but this year’s party will be their last.

“It’s a big loss,” said William Luchford, Whitby Lions Club vice-president. “This is our biggest fundraiser of the year and we make funds to feed back into the community.”

READ MORE: Whitby couple’s lights display helps give shelter animals a ‘meowy’ Christmas

The New Year’s celebration attracts about 150 people each year, generating about $4,000.

The Whitby Lions Club has been using the facility for close to five decades.

“Everybody who comes to the event has a great time, that’s the reason why they come back,” said Luchford.

They knew this day was coming, but figured they still had a couple more years.

“It’s a community hall,” said William Luchford. “It’s not only us, the Lions Club, there’s also the kids sports teams, the senior centre activities — we all use this community hall and we’re losing it.”

The reason the pavilion is closing has to do with new development in the area. The Town of Whitby sold the space across from Heydenshore to Taggar Family Trust, who is expected to build a 27,000-square foot convention centre, along with a hotel and restaurant. The developer is planning to break ground this spring.

“We can’t commit to bookings during 2019 if they’re going to start construction, because we don’t have any parking,” said Peter LeBel, community and marketing services commissioner with the Town of Whitby.

WATCH: Peterborough area Lions Club raises money for juvenile diabetes with Cruise Night

About 130 events are held at Heydenshore each year, including those for senior programs and community groups.

“We do have other facilities within the municipality and we’re going to work as best as possible with any community groups who are going to be displaced to find alternate locations,” said LeBel.

But William Luchford isn’t sure there’s one in the community that will fill their needs.

“The group that comes out enjoys dancing, so we need a facility big enough to allow that and there isn’t that around,” said William Luchford. “It’s a matter of waiting and seeing.”

The Heydenshore Pavilion won’t be demolished right away, however. The town is expecting to level it once the new convention centre across the street is almost completed.