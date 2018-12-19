U of A Pandas have 3 powerhouses between the pipes

The University of Alberta Pandas hockey team is off to a great start this season, losing just three games in the first semester.

A lot of the credit can go to the work between the pipes. The Pandas have three goalies playing so well that the coaching staff has decided to rotate them rather than name a starter.

“[It’s] definitely a new thing,” said Kirsten Chamberlin, a third-year netminder for the Pandas.

“I don’t know if any teams have ever rotated three strong goalies before.”

The numbers speak to why the Pandas haven’t changed their ways. Chamberlin, Dayna Owen and rookie Halle Oswald have combined for a 0.65 goals-against average. The three have been scored on just 11 times in 16 regular season games; the next fewest goals allowed in the conference is 22.

The three are on pace for a Canada West record for fewest goals allowed in a season.

“It’s exciting,” said Owen, who is playing in her fourth season with the U of A.

“We just have to focus on what we’re doing best right now and not look too heavily into setting records.”

The Pandas are in first place in the conference and will be back in action after the Christmas break on Jan. 4 in Manitoba.