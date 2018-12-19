Winnipeg police looking for armed and dangerous McGee murder suspect
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a murder suspect.
They’ve issued a second-degree murder warrant for 21-year-old Kane Ashley Antonio Moar in connection with the Monday homicide at a McGee Street home.
Moar is described as around 6’0″ and 190 lbs. He’s believed to be armed with a weapon and shouldn’t be approached under any circumstances.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
