December 19, 2018 4:53 pm

Winnipeg police looking for armed and dangerous McGee murder suspect

By Online Journalist  Global News
Kane Ashley Antonio Moar, 21, is wanted by police for second-degree murder.

Winnipeg Police Service
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a murder suspect.

They’ve issued a second-degree murder warrant for 21-year-old Kane Ashley Antonio Moar in connection with the Monday homicide at a McGee Street home.

Moar is described as around 6’0″ and 190 lbs. He’s believed to be armed with a weapon and shouldn’t be approached under any circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

