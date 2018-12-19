Handi-Transit changing its name to be more inclusive

Since 1977, Handi-Transit has been the go-to transit service for Winnipeggers who have difficulty getting around on their own. In an attempt to be more inclusive in the new year, the service is undergoing an overhaul.

Under the updated name Winnipeg Transit Plus, the service will implement a new RouteMatch scheduling system in early 2019.

RouteMatch will feature an online app, call-out notification and web portals that will allow customers to plan their own trips.

A new website and info sessions will also be available to help users get familiar with RouteMatch.

“I’m pleased we’re moving forward with these important improvements to Handi-Transit service,” said Coun. Matt Allard, chair of the city’s Standing Policy Committee on Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works.

“Handi-Transit’s new name, Winnipeg Transit Plus, more accurately reflects the city’s fundamental commitment to equality and providing inclusive customer service.”

