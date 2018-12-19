City Council drops appeal of bus shelter ad ruling

Hamilton City Council is dropping its appeal of a court ruling that rejected its decision to remove controversial bus shelter advertisements in 2016.

The ads were placed by the Christian Heritage Party of Canada and dealt with the issue of transgender rights.

In removing them two years ago, the city deemed that the ads were “not in keeping with its desire to foster a safe and welcoming community” for all residents.

An Ontario Superior Court of Justice Divisional Court, in a ruling released in October, said the city did not have enough evidence to prove that its decision was based on its own policies, procedures and protocols.

As a result, the court ruled there was insufficient evidence as to whether the city sufficiently balanced Charter rights.

The decision not to appeal was made by city councillors on Wednesday, after getting advice from legal counsel that it was not likely to be successful.

