What’s open and closed in Waterloo region on New Year’s Day

Here’s a roundup of what is open and closed on New Year’s Day in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

Grand River Transit will operate on a Christmas holiday schedule from Dec. 24 until Jan. 6. The full schedule is available on grt.ca.

On New Year’s Eve, there will be limited extended service with free rides after 6 p.m. On New Year’s Day, routes will operate on a Sunday service schedule.

The Charles Street Terminal and Ainslie Street Terminal will both operate on special holiday hours over the holiday season. More details can be found on grt.ca.

Go Transit will operate on an early homebound late-night service on New Year’s Eve with free rides after 7 p.m. It will operate on a Sunday schedule on New Year’s Day.

There is regular curbside waste collection on Dec. 31, but will change to next-day service on other days.

From Dec. 24 until Jan. 5, collection will shift one day so if your garbage is normally collected on a Tuesday, it will be collected on a Wednesday.

There will also be double garbage days from Dec. 24 to Jan. 14. Christmas trees will be collected on regularly scheduled garbage days over the weeks of Dec. 31 and Jan. 7.

Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed for residential drop-off on New Year’s Day.

All LCBO stores and Beer Stores will be closed on New Year’s Day.

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on New Year’s Day

The Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory is open.

Fashion History Museum closes for the season on Dec. 23. It will reopen on March 13.

The Centre for the Arts will be closed from Dec. 22 through Jan. 1.

All libraries, arenas, the John Dolson Centre and W. G. Johnson Centre will be closed on New Year’s Day.

McDougall Cottage closed for the season on Dec. 16 and will reopen on March 6.

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on New Year’s Day

The Aud, Activa Sportsplex, all community centres, swimming pools, libraries and arenas will be closed on New Year’s Day.

The outdoor rink in Carl Zehr Square at Kitchener City Hall is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

The Museum is open on New Year’s Day from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Waterloo Region Museum/Doon Heritage Village is closed on New Year’s Day.

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery is closed on New Year’s Day.

Joseph Schneider Haus is closed from Dec. 24 until Jan 13.

Homer Watson House & Gallery is closed from Dec. 21 through Jan. 8.

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on New Year’s Day

All facilities are closed on New Year’s Day.

The City of Waterloo Museum will be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

The Clay & Glass Gallery will be closed on New Year’s Day.