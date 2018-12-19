Flood watched issued for Peterborough and surrounding area

A flood watch has been issued for Peterborough and surrounding municipalities.

The Otonabee Region Conservation Authority (ORCA) says flood conditions are a possibility for area lakes, river and streams with extensive rain expected over the next few days.

“The forecasted precipitation accumulations over the next 48 hour period are in the range of 40 to 60 millimetres,” ORCA stated.

The flood watch is for the City of Peterborough and City of Kawartha Lakes along with the townships of Selwyn, Douro-Dummer, Asphodel-Norwood, Otonabee-South Monaghan, Cavan Monaghan, and Trent Hills.

ORCA says the rainfall and bare frozen ground conditions mean a potential for “nuisance or minor flooding” in low-lying areas along all water bodies.

“As a minimum, the forecasted rainfall amounts will result in higher than normal water levels and flows creating potentially hazardous conditions,” ORCA said.

Officials are advising people to keep away from all waterbodies and watercourses and structures such as dams, culverts and bridges and to stay clear of anywhere that water can be seen accumulating and ponding.

The flood watch will remain in effect until at least Dec. 24.