Best photos of 2018

From the devastating California wildfires, flooding on the east coast to Canada’s legalization of marijuana, here’s a look back at some of the best photos captured by photographers from around the world.
As 2018 comes to a close, here’s a look back at some of the poignant images captured by some of the world’s best photographers.
1.
U.S. first lady Melania Trump departs Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland June 21, 2018 wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words “I really don’t care, do you?”
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
2.
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in at the Military Demarcation Line that divides their countries at the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
3.
Indonesian schoolchildren walk together in Tiga Pancur village, North Sumatra on February 19, 2018, as thick volcanic ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises into the air.
Anto Sembiring/AFP/Getty Images
4.
Flowers are placed on a makeshift memorial outside the police station in Fredericton on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018.
The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan
5.
Members of the Toronto Police Service sift and excavate materials from the back of property along Mallory Cres. in Toronto after confirming they have found human remains during an investigation in relation to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
The Canadian Press/ Tijana Martin
6.
A twin-engine plane sits in an area taped-off by police on 36th Street NE in Calgary on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.
The Canadian Press /Jeff McIntosh
7.
A SkyLease Cargo plane skidded off a runway at Halifax Stanfield International Airport and stopped near a road early on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018.
The Canadian Press /Andrew Vaughan
8.
A cannabis user rolls a joint at a rally outside government offices following the legalization of cannabis in Calgary, Alta., Oct. 17, 2018.
The Canadian Press /Jeff McIntosh
9.
The wreckage of a fatal crash outside of Tisdale, Sask., is seen Saturday, April, 7, 2018. A bus carrying the Humbolt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin killing 14 and sending over a dozen more to the hospital.
The Canadian Press /Jonathan Hayward
10.
Cannabis supporter Heather Pratt lights up at a rally outside governments offices following the legalization of cannabis in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018.
The Canadian Press /Jeff McIntosh
11.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford returns to the chamber as the Ontario Legislature hold a midnight session to debate a bill that would cut the size of Toronto city council from 47 representatives to 25, in Toronto on Monday, September 17, 2018.
The Canadian Press /Chris Young
12.
A protester in the public gallery shouts at MPPs during Question Period at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Wednesday September 12, 2018.
The Canadian Press /Chris Young
13.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and children, Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien,visit Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Ahmedabad, India on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
The Canadian Press /Sean Kilpatrick
14.
Friends of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon react after putting down pictures at a makeshift memorial remembering the victims of a shooting on Danforth, Ave. in Toronto on Monday, July 23, 2018.
The Canadian Press /Mark Blinch
15.
A migrant family en route to the United States runs away from tear gas in front of the border wall between the U.S and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018.
Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon
16.
Panicked dogs that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, are rescued by a volunteer in North Carolina, September 16, 2018.
Reuters/Jonathan Drake
17.
Palestinian demonstrators shout during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City, April 6, 2018.
Reuters/Mohammed Salem
18.
A child sleeps in a bag in eastern Ghouta, Syria, March 15, 2018.
Reuters/Omar Sanadiki
19.
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, U.S., May 25, 2018.
Reuters/Shannon Stapleton
20.
A police officer stands guard outside a damaged building after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan, February 7, 2018.
Reuters/Tyrone Siu
21.
A White House staff member reaches for the microphone held by CNN’s Jim Acosta as he questions U.S. President Donald Trump during a news conference following midterm U.S. congressional elections, at the White House in Washington, November 7, 2018.
Reuters/Jonathan Ernst
22.
Yuba County Sheriff officers carry a body away from a burned residence in Paradise, California, on November 10, 2018.
Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
23.
A woman mourns as she sees the damage caused by Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Florida on October 12, 2018.
Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images
24.
British Prime Minister Theresa May dances a few steps as she takes the stage to give her keynote address on the fourth and final day of the Conservative Party Conference 2018 in Birmingham on October 3, 2018.
Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images
25.
Quake survivors make their way past a washed out passenger ferry in Wani, Indonesia’s Central Sulawesi on October 3, 2018, after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area on September 28.
Jewl Samad/AFP/Getty Images
26.
Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before testifying the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
27.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a meeting in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
28.
A morning commuter stops to take a photo of the city as smoke from the B.C. wildfires rolls in over Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday August 15, 2018.
The Canadian Press/Jason Franson
29.
Ontario in the grip of cold weather but doesn’t stop lone skater on Pigeon lake in the Kawartha Lakes from lacing up the skates January 5, 2018.
The Canadian Press /Fred Thornhill
30.
Women participate in a yoga session with pigs during a charity fundraiser at The Happy Herd Farm Sanctuary, in Aldergrove, B.C., on Sunday June 24, 2018.
The Canadian Press /Darryl Dyck
31.
Toronto Blue Jays’ Kevin Pillar pours sports drink over Jays manager John Gibbons after defeating the Houston Astros American league action in Toronto on Wednesday September 26, 2018.
The Canadian Press /Frank Gunn
32.
Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir perform in the ice dance figure skating short program at the Pyeonchang Winter Olympics Monday, February 19, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.
The Canadian Press /Paul Chiasson
33.
Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell hoists the Grey Cup after defeating the Ottawa Redblacks in Edmonton, Alta., on Sunday November 25, 2018.
The Canadian Press /Darryl Dyck
34.
Fog shrouds the waterfront as the St. John River water levels rise faster than normal around Fredericton, pushing the river past the flood stage in the New Brunswick capital on Saturday, April 28, 2018.
The Canadian Press /Andrew Vaughan
35.
Sotheby’s employees pose with the newly completed work by artist Banksy entitled “Love is in the Bin”, a work that was created when the painting “Girl with Balloon” was passed through a shredder in a surprise intervention by the artist, at Sotheby’s auction house in London on October 12, 2018.
Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images
36.
A bird rests on the head of a white-tailed deer roaming free in San Jose Villanueva, on May 21, 2018.
Marvin Recinos/AFP/Getty Images
37.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex kisses his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as they leave from the West Door of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on May 19, 2018.
Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images
38.
A building covered in ice sits at the base of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, January 2, 2018.
Reuters/Aaron Lynett
