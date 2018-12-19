Dorchester barn partially destroyed in blaze
Fire crews in Thames Centre were kept busy Tuesday evening as they battled a blaze at a barn.
Middlesex OPP tell Global News Radio 980 CFPL they were on the scene as firefighters doused the flames at the property which witnesses say was near Dorchester’s south end. It’s believed the incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the barn was partially destroyed and the cause of the fire was not suspicious.
Further details haven’t been released at this time.
